Inspire Investing LLC Sells 9,689 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

