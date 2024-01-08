Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,000. Progressive comprises about 1.0% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.72. 621,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $166.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average of $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

