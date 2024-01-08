Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $118.86. 669,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,879. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

