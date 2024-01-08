Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up to $175.65

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $175.65, but opened at $191.66. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $186.48, with a volume of 199,367 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 9.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -166.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.