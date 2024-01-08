Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock opened at $174.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $189.07.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $2,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 52,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $8,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

