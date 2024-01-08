Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,164,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,322,648. The company has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

