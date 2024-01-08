Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) VP Sells $137,110.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $137,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 4th, Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00.

IPAR traded up $3.95 on Monday, hitting $137.84. 100,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,479. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.34 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Inter Parfums by 11.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $7,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

