Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $127.90. 1,064,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,685. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.