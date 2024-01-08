InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Sells $67,541.50 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.50. 434,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,068. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $111.79.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in InterDigital by 2,168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 346,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 330,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $14,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $16,076,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

