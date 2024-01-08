International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

IGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IGT

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 770.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.