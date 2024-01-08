Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. 83,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,029. The stock has a market cap of $278.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.51). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 291.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.