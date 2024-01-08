Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $322.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.84. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.95.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

