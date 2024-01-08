Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 503,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

