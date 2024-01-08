Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,181 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.05. 156,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,410. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

