Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.19

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 43116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.