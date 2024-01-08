Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.13

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 15397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

