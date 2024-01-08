Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.40 on Monday, reaching $402.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,253,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,895,719. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $268.97 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

