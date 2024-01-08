Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 12.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $19,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 70,693 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 596,502 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.