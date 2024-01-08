Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.24

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 306193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a market cap of $682.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,853,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,400,000 after buying an additional 2,837,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,591,000 after buying an additional 748,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,626,000 after buying an additional 727,409 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 357,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,456,000 after buying an additional 284,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after buying an additional 283,989 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

