Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Joule Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $157.03. 5,673,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687,708. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.