Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.82

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 106389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16,581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,908,000 after acquiring an additional 179,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 351.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

