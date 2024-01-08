Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.22

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 737120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

