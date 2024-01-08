Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 492,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 533,398 shares.The stock last traded at $43.02 and had previously closed at $43.05.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 193,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.