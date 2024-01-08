Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPHD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

