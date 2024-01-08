Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Holdings Trimmed by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,137. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

