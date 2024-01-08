Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) is Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 2,133.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,607,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491,159 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $65,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.02. 48,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1519 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

