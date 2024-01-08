Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 8th (ADZN, ALS, AMC, AP.UN, ASND, BEI.UN, CAR.UN, CNI, CS, CSU)

Jan 8th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 8th:

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.75 to C$0.60. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from C$0.25 to C$0.30.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$78.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$56.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $115.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$8.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) was given a C$35.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$15.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$91.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.25 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$14.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.50 to C$38.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$20.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$18.25 to C$19.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler Companies from C$107.00 to C$100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.85. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.55. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$8.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.40 to C$5.75. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$68.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$122.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$182.00 to C$208.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

