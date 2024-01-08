Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.57

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 9609880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

