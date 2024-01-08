iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.29.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.