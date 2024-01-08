iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Boosted by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IEF traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,064. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.