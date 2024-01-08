iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.41

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.41 and last traded at $139.39, with a volume of 1966779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.12.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
