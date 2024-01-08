iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.41

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.41 and last traded at $139.39, with a volume of 1966779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.12.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

