iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.75

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 137443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,390,000 after acquiring an additional 62,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.