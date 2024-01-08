iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.94

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.94 and last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 152230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,762,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

