iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.20. 7,229,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

