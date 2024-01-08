iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 725,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $69.20. 7,229,187 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

