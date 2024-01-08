iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229,187 shares. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.