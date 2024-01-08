iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEMG stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.