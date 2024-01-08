iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.54

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFAGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 499527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 839,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 442,509 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

