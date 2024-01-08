iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 359,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 124,827 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $24.37.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Stories

