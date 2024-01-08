iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $397.36

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $397.36 and last traded at $397.21, with a volume of 442412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $386.56.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.81.
Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
