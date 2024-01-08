iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $397.36

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $397.36 and last traded at $397.21, with a volume of 442412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $386.56.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.81.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 94.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,570,000 after buying an additional 290,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $4,834,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

