iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.88% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $62,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $488,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

