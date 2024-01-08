iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.69

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 851928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 501,946 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

