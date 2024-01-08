iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.19

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.19 and last traded at $89.14, with a volume of 157022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.35.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,427,000 after acquiring an additional 135,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after acquiring an additional 113,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 757.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 99,295 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 90,120 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.