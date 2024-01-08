iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.52

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.52 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 20216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.11.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $671.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

