iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.81

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 1522525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,466,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after buying an additional 166,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after buying an additional 203,011 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 667,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

