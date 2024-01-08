iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.82

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 301525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $585.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metlife Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metlife Inc. now owns 93,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

