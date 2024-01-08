iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.43

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.43 and last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 825984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. American Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.