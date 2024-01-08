iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $94.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

