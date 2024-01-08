iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Reduced by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,091,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $94.06. 534,179 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

