iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.48

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.46, with a volume of 5780918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

